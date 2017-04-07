Credit card fraud suspect arrested after foot chase in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A credit card fraud suspect is arrested after taking Pearl Police on a foot chase Friday.

Lt. Brian McGairty said officers arrested 20-year-old Jermaine Ramone Marshall.

Police said around 12:35 p.m., they were called about a man who attempted to use a fraudulent credit card at Community Bank on Old Brandon Road. Lt. McGairty said Marshall was trying to get funds at a teller window inside of the bank.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said the suspect ran out of the front door.

Police chased him on foot. He was captured about two blocks away.

Marshall is charged with credit card fraud and identity theft.