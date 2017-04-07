Deadly crashing involving 18-wheeler in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly crash that involved three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

It happened on Highway 49 South at Siloam Road in Magee.

According Simpson County Undersheriff Scott Womack,  he along with other deputies were in a nearby subdivison searching for someone when they heard the impact of the crash.

We’re told the 18-wheeler anda vehicle crashed and and a thirld vehicle came along and hit the roff of the tractor cab.

The accident blocked both lanes on Highway 49 South. The 18-wheeler driver died.

Deputies said they believe the cargo truck was carrying frozen chicken.

Lanes had to be blocked overnight as crews worked to clean up the scene.

