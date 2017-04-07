‘Disney on Ice’ this weekend at Mississippi Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you are looking for a family fun event this weekend, The Disney on Ice Dare to Dream show will be at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The show celebrates 75 years of Disney princesses.

WJTV got the chance to speak to a performer Friday, who said he show allows others to see that dreams do come true.

Jason Takahashi said he saw a show 20 years ago. It inspired him to learn to skate. Now he’s living out his dreams as a performer.

“The message is just, everyone has their own goals, their own dreams in life,” he said. “Whether it is owning a restaurant like Tiana, whether it’s just trying to explore the world like Rapunzel. I’m so lucky that I’ve been able to do that for myself as well and that’s what we wanted to send the message to everyone else. No matter what it is, you can always dare to dream. And you can always go after it.”

On Thursday, some of the performers stopped by Batson Children’s Hosptial to see some of the patients.

Disney on Ice will be in Jackson until Sunday. Get ticket information here.