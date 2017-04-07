Gorsuch may be decisive vote in divisive Supreme Court cases

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch listens as he is asked a question by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly says he'll support the nomination of Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Indiana Democrat announced his support on Sunday, April 2, 2017, for President Donald Trump’s pick, calling Gorsuch "a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers." Donnelly faces a tough re-election in 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation as the 113th Supreme Court justice is expected on Friday. It won’t be long before he starts revealing what he really thinks about a range of hot topics he repeatedly sidestepped during his confirmation hearing.

In less than two weeks, the justices will take up a Missouri church’s claim that the state is stepping on its religious freedom. It’s a case about Missouri’s ban on public money going to religious institutions and it carries with it potential implications for vouchers to attend private, religious schools.

Other cases the court could soon decide to hear involve gun rights, voting rights and a Colorado baker’s refusal to design a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s