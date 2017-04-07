Governor Phil Bryant responds to US airstrikes in Syria

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is responding to President Donald Trump’s decision to conduct an airstrike on an airfield in Syria last night.

In a Tweet sent on Thursday, April 6, 2017 Gov. Bryant said the, “U.S. has launched air strikes in Syria. This President will not let the atrociites continue. The red line was crossed. U.S. has acted.”

U.S. has launched air strikes in Syria. This President will not let the atrocities continue. The red line was crossed. U.S. has acted. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) April 7, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.