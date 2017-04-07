Governor Phil Bryant responds to US airstrikes in Syria

WJTV Published: Updated:
WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is responding to President Donald Trump’s decision to conduct an airstrike on an airfield in Syria last night.

In a Tweet sent on Thursday, April 6, 2017 Gov. Bryant said the, “U.S. has launched air strikes in Syria.  This President will not let the atrociites continue.  The red line was crossed.  U.S. has acted.”

 

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s