Homeowners in Madison County upset over potential liquor store

GLUCKSTADT, MISS (WJTV)— Homeowners in one subdivision in Madison County are up in arms about a potential liquor store coming within 100ft of their subdivision.

The Madison County board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve resort status for a liquor store to be placed at a convenience store at the corner of Yandell Rd and N. Old Canton Rd.

“Some people could be walking up the and down the street consuming alcohol,” said resident Frank Halford.

Halford says he doesn’t like the idea of a liquor store near his neighborhood.

“We already have enough convenient stores. We already have enough liquor stores in the area,” explained Halford.

County leaders tell WJTV resort status is required for liquor stores if they are located outside a city. Paul Griffin, who is also the supervisor of this area, said he voted in favor of the liquor store because local people will use it and the county has granted resort status before.

Historically, county officials tell me they have approved resort statuses for 5-6 liquor stores.

Halford said he is getting a group together to fight the board’s decision.

Ultimately, the Alcohol Beverage Control holds the power to say yes or no to a liquor store.