Insurance commissioner encourages residents to have flood insurance

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — After heavy rain led to flooding there’s the obvious cleanup, but we found out many weren’t prepared for anything like this to happen.

WJTV spoke to Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney about it’s a good idea to have flood insurance no matter where you live.

Emma Strickland is just one of the many residents on Union Road in Canton affected by this week’s heavy rain. She does not have flood insurance.

“I didn’t think that I needed it, because as I understand the city had taken charge of the drainage situation and there was no more flooding for it,” she said.

Insurance Commissioner Chaney says no one is safe from the potential threat of a flood.

“You have a one out four chance that you will be flooded if you have a thirty-year mortgage,” he said.

He said anyone with a mortgage or a home loan living in a flood zone is required to have flood insurance.

“If you own your home outright it’s not a requirement that you have flood insurance but its always wise,” he said.

Commissioner Chaney also wants people to be mindful that flood insurance is separate from basic home insurance.

“I have insurance, but it doesn’t cover any flooding,” said Strickland.

“That was the big issue after Katrina hit that people thought they had flood insurance when they only had homeowner insurance,” said Chaney.

Strickland says after the headaches she’s had so far she may consider investing in a policy.

“If we keep having the same situation, I think we need flood insurance,” she said.

“I’m thinking when I get it straightened out I’m going to get some flood insurance,” said homeowner Johnetta Hughes.

Commissioner Chaney says flood insurance policies will cover the outside risk of the home as well as half of that for any damage inside