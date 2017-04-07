Kansas congressional race first in nation since Trump’s win

FILE PHOTO - Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback signs a special "writ of election" setting a special election for the 4th Congressional District to fill the vacancy created by former US Rep. Mike Pompeo's appointment as CIA director, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka. The election is April 11, 2017, the first Tuesday allowed under state law (AP Photo/John Hanna).

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – President Donald Trump will soon get his first report card from his own supporters in the nation’s first congressional election since he won the presidency.

At stake is a House seat Republicans have held for more than two decades. Trump easily won with 60 percent of the votes cast in the 17-county congressional district of south-central Kansas during the November election.

Tuesday’s special election will fill the vacancy created when Trump chose former U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as his CIA director.

The race in the heavily Republican district makes the state’s GOP Treasurer Ron Estes the expected front-runner.

But his Democratic opponent. James Thompson, a civil rights attorney, is hoping Estes’ ties to the state’s unpopular governor will sway enough voters to pull off an upset.

 

