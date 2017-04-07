NASCAR ends deal with CT racetrack after owner’s arrest

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) – NASCAR has severed ties with a Connecticut racetrack after its owner was charged with patronizing a prostitution ring that police say exploited young men with mental health issues by delivering them to wealthy clients for sex.

NASCAR announced Thursday that it would no longer sanction the Whelen All-American Series at New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

The track’s owner, Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, was charged last week with patronizing a trafficked person in connection with what authorities called a long-running human trafficking ring based in Danbury.

Court documents allege Bemer told police he had been paying boys for sex for more than 20 years.

Bemer’s lawyer, John Droney, declined to comment Friday, saying he was investigating the claims. No one answered the phone at a listing for Bemer, who posted $500,000 bail.

 

