Off-duty officer injured in motorcycle crash dies

By Published: Updated:
Cpl. Allen Harper (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The off-duty Jackson police officer that was injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend has died.

According to JPD, Cpl. Allen Harper, Jr. died Friday morning around 8:52 a.m.

Saturday, Allen was riding a motorcycle when he was injured in a crash with a car on High and State Streets.

Allen worked for JPD for 22 years. He was 43 years old.

Allen is an organ donor. We’re told that his funeral arrangements are being made at this time.

Anyone who would like to help the family with final expenses, you can do so by donating to this GoFund Me page. 

