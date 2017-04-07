Off-duty officer injured in motorcycle crash dies

Related Coverage Off duty JPD officer injured in crash listed in critical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The off-duty Jackson police officer that was injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend has died.

According to JPD, Cpl. Allen Harper, Jr. died Friday morning around 8:52 a.m.

Saturday, Allen was riding a motorcycle when he was injured in a crash with a car on High and State Streets.

Allen worked for JPD for 22 years. He was 43 years old.

Allen is an organ donor. We’re told that his funeral arrangements are being made at this time.

Anyone who would like to help the family with final expenses, you can do so by donating to this GoFund Me page.

The City of Jackson loses a dynamic man and law enforcement officer. Officer Allen Harper will not soon be forgotten. @JacksonMSPolice #RIP — Tony Yarber (@TonyYarber) April 7, 2017

JPD 22 yr. veteran, Cpl. Allen J. Harper, Jr. died this morning at 8:52 AM due to injuries from an off-duty motorcycle accident on 4/1. 🙏🏼🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/neT6telx3E — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 7, 2017