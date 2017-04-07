Vicksburg High football coach resigns, arrested for DUI

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The head football coach at Vicksburg High School is stepping down after being arrested for DUI.

According to the Vicksburg-Warren School District, Marcus Rogers resigned from his position.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies went to Lee Road and Highway 27 Wednesday just before midnight to respond to crash. They found a 2016 Dodge Charger in a ditch. The front of the car was damaged.

Rogers was the only person inside the car, Sheriff Pace said. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI.

Authorities said the car that Rogers crashed is leased to the school district.

Rogers was at the school district’s headquarters Friday morning and he told WJTV he was looking for another job.

He’s been at Vicksburg High since 2014.