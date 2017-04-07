Weekend lane closures on Highway 18 in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will alternately close the lanes along different sections of Highway 18 in Rankin County for a milling and overlay project this weekend.

MDOT said flagmen would be there to direct traffic during single lane closure.

This weekend, crews will alternately close the lanes on Highway 18 from Marquette Road to Louis Wilson Drive in Rankin County.

Crews will work on about 25 miles of Highway 18 from 0.1 mile south of Greenfield Road to the Smith County Line in Rankin County.

The full project is expected to be complete in the late fall of 2017.

MDOT said alternating lane closures would occur during weekend daytime hours due to high traffic volumes in this area.

The alternating lane closures will occur from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until the project is complete in the late fall of 2017.