JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 20-year-old Darrell Moore turned himself into Jackson Police at their headquarters.

Moore is charged with murder.

Police believe he was involved in the deadly shooting of Javier Buckley that happened on Kenmore drive.

A 19 year old is already in custody for that shooting as well.

U.S. Marshals arrested Sherman Thomas, Friday morning.

Thomas is also charged with murder.