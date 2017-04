JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students from Kindergarten all the way to the 12th grade brought out their fishing poles Saturday for the 20th annual Jackson Public Schools Kids’ Fishing Rodeo.

“They learn fishing skills and techniques, and they learn how to participate in tournaments, learn how to

get ready for hunting an fishing, its a wonderful opportunity for them,” says Bennie Richard, fishing coordinator for the event.

The rodeo was held at the JPS Environmental Learning Center.