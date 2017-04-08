Race for the Cure continues to raise funds and awareness

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Survivors and supporters crowded State Street Saturday morning to Race for the Cure to bring awareness to a disease that affects thousands of women around the world.

“It affects everyone you just never know it could be your mom your sister your aunt your coworker and the more research, the better the outcome,” Lashanya Israel was surrounded by loved ones at today’s event. She’s battling breast cancer for the second time. Israel says her friends’ love and support are what keeps her strong.

“Every time I think about it I get emotional when we transferred to Mississippi I actually didn’t know what the plan would be, but it was to meet such great people, and they have stuck by e since day one,” says Israel.

The Race for the Cure presented by the Central Mississippi Steel Magnolia raises thousands of dollars for breast cancer research.

The advances in medicine have led to Debo Dykes to be cancer free for 28 months.

“I’m thrilled to be alive I’m thrilled to look as good as I look,” says Dykes.