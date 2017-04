JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the city of Jackson, a 10-inch sewer main has collapsed at the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Northside Drive in Jackson.

We’re told there is a 5×8 void under the pavement. Repairs are set to begin on Monday.

Traffic control is being set up to direct traffic around the area.

A crew is on site cleaning debris from the sewer main.

Water in this area is not interrupted. There is no boil water notice in effect at this time.