Funeral arrangements set for fallen JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jackson Police Department, the family of Cpl. Allen Harper, Junior released the funeral arrangements:

Public Viewing

Thursday, April 13, 2017, 1:00–6:00PM

Jackson Memorial Funeral Home

922 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.

Jackson, MS 39213

Funeral Service

Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:00AM

New Horizon Church

1770 Ellis Ave.

Jackson, MS 39204

Burial will immediately follow

Garden Memorial Park Cemetery

8001 US 49

Jackson, MS 39209

Harper, who was off duty at the time, was injured in a motorcycle accident April 1 at the intersection of High and State Street. Harper served with the Jackson Police Department for 22 years. He passed away April 7, 2017.