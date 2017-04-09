Funeral arrangements set for fallen JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jackson Police Department, the family of Cpl. Allen Harper, Junior released the funeral arrangements:
Public Viewing
Thursday, April 13, 2017, 1:00–6:00PM
Jackson Memorial Funeral Home
922 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.
Jackson, MS 39213
Funeral Service
Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:00AM
New Horizon Church
1770 Ellis Ave.
Jackson, MS 39204
Burial will immediately follow
Garden Memorial Park Cemetery
8001 US 49
Jackson, MS 39209
Harper, who was off duty at the time, was injured in a motorcycle accident April 1 at the intersection of High and State Street. Harper served with the Jackson Police Department for 22 years. He passed away April 7, 2017.