Woman escapes house fire in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters in Rankin County respond to a house fire in the Woodlands Green area Sunday afternoon.

According to Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, the Langford Fire Department and Reservoir Fire Department got the call around 2:40; water was on the fire within four minutes.

We’re told a woman was at the home sleeping when she woke up to a popping noise. Neighbors claim they heard an explosion.

Duke says the garage was fully involved.

The woman and her two pets were able to get out of the house safely.

The home may be a total loss, but some property is salvageable.

According to Duke, the owners just bought a car two months ago that was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.