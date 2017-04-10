1 person escapes house fire on Vinee Court in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened at a home on Vinee Court.

According to Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief, of the Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations, crews arrived on the scene around 8:36 a.m.

Sanders said one person was inside the home and managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived. Crews did a search of the home to make sure no one else was inside; the house was empty.

Firefighters got the flames under control around 8:46 a.m.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.