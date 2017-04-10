2 S. Carolina children in hospital after bounce house flight

The Associated Press Published:
FILE PHOTO - A young hockey fan plays in a bounce house outside the Honda Center before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) – A church pastor says two children are still in a hospital after a bounce house was lifted into the air by a gust of wind in western South Carolina.

Officials said five children were taken to the hospital after the inflatable attraction was carried into the air about 2 p.m. Saturday at Springwell Church in Taylors.

Fire Battalion Chief Ricky Reed said the bounce house at a church carnival was anchored when it was lifted into the air.

Operations pastor David Pearson said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that two children were in the hospital in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

A power line was knocked down. Reed said the power line had a safety mechanism that deactivated the electricity when it was hit.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s