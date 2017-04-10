Belhaven nursing students prepare for disaster situations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The School of Nursing at Belhaven University are learning how to react in disaster situations.

Senior nursing students had their disaster response class this morning. The exercise was outside the Irby Science Building.

Mannequin victims were on hand for the exercise.

The Associate Professor of Nursing Elyse Turner said exercises like this are vital.

“As a registered nurse, responding to our patients in all kinds of settings is important,” Turner said. “Whether it’s a hospital, clinic or here in an unexpected disaster.”