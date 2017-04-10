Body found in Canton park

By Published:

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Canton authorities are investigating the death of a man after his body was found in a park over the weekend.

According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, 68-year-old Tommie Lee Cheeks was found in Rogers Park around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The park is close to his home.

Breeland said it appears that Cheeks died of natural causes. No foul play is expected.

Authorities have ordered an autopsy on Cheeks’ body to determine the cause of death. Officials are still investigating.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s