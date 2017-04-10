British Vogue gets new chief editor after 25 years

FILE PHOTO - In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012 file photo, fashion designer Mary Katrantzou, left, poses with magazine director Edward Enninful at a Longchamp cocktail party as part of the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. British Vogue's search for a new leader has come to an end with the naming of Edward Enninful as the magazine's new chief editor, it was announced on Monday, April 10, 2017. He will be the first male editor of British Vogue. Enninful, who had been the creative and fashion director at W magazine, has been an influential magazine fashion director for more than 20 years. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, file)

LONDON (AP) – British Vogue’s search for a new leader has come to an end with the naming of Edward Enninful as the magazine’s new chief editor.

He will be the first male editor of British Vogue.

Enninful, who had been the creative and fashion director at W magazine, has been an influential magazine fashion director for more than 20 years. He was born in Ghana and moved to London as a child.

His predecessor, Alexandra Shulman said in January she was stepping down after 25 years, prompting widespread interest about who would take over one of the most visible positions on the London fashion scene.

 

