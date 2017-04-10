Care taker accused of hitting patient at Tupelo facility

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities arrested a Starkville man for felony abuse of a vulnerable person.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 34-year-old Cleatonia “Tony” Burns is accused of allegedly striking a 21-year-old patient. Authorities said the patient has a physical and intellectual disability. We’re told the incident happened while Burns was employed as a direct care provider at Brandi’s Hope Community Services in Tupelo.

Burns was arrested at his home in Starkville with assistance from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to the Lee County Jail then released on a $5,000 bond.

“There is no excuse to strike a patient, especially one who is intellectually and physically challenged,” Attorney General Hood said. “Caregivers provide critically needed services for our vulnerable population, whether elderly, adolescent or disabled. Good caregivers are a lifeline for those they help and do all they can to make a patient comfortable. I appreciate the special services they provide, but I warn offenders that any infraction will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.”

His arraignment date is set for July 5, 2017. If convicted, Burns faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fine.