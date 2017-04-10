Cosby books on library list for ‘most challenged’ works

Hillel Italie, National Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's "Little Bill Books" series is among those making the American Library Association's annual top 10 list of "challenged books." The reason is not the books themselves, but the multiple accusations of sexual assault made against the actor-comedian. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A once-beloved celebrity now finds himself on a list of books parents and other community members most wish to see removed from libraries: Bill Cosby.

Cosby’s “Little Bill Books” series is among those making the American Library Association’s annual top 10 list of “challenged books.” The reason is not the books themselves, but the multiple charges of sexual assault against the actor-comedian, who is expected to stand trial in June.

Cosby ranked No. 9 on a list topped by Mariko Tamaki’s “This One Summer,” which has been restricted and even banned for including LGBT characters, drug use and profanity.

 

