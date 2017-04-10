Crews work to repair sewer line collapse on Northside Drive

Related Coverage Sewer main collapses at intersection of Ridgewood and Northside in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson is working to repair a sewer line collapse on Northside Drive.

The section of the road in need of repairs is near Ridgewood. There’s a deep hole in the middle of the street where city officials say part of the road caved in.

we talked to people who live nearby who say they are very unhappy with the constant problems with city streets.

“Every time they have a sewage issue they have to rip up the pavement,” said March Ellis, who lives nearby. “And I get that so, I would think that that would probably need to be addressed at one time. The piece by piece approach where they fix 40 feet of line and leave the rest of my down it’s just a poor approach.”

WJTV reached out to city officials about that issue. Below is a statement that we were given:

As it pertains to Northside Drive and Ridgewood Road, the City of Jackson in house crew will do point repairs and an outside firm will do the line cleaning that is necessary. We expect repairs to be completed in about 72 hours.