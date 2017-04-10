FBI brings robots to Batson Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Robots are brightening the day for patients at Batson Childen’s Hospital thanks to the FBI Jackson Field Office and the FBI Citizens Academy.

High-tech robots along with night-vision goggles brought tons of smiles to patients Monday.

Officials say patients and their parents love this event.

