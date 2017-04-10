Flooding at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

By and Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Part of The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is closed to the public now because of flooding from a nearby lake.

However, officials tell us the museum is no stranger to flooding.

“It happens all the time,” said Wildlife Biologist Corey Wright. “Behind the trails or the Mayes Lake runs into the Pearl.”

The Nature Trail behind the museum partially covered by water now closed to the public and has been since last week.

“The trails are 2.5 miles going and coming, but it doesn’t really affect it to the point where it destroys it or crushes anything,” Wright said.
We’re told there is a positive side to the rising water…

“You’re adding more fish, so that’s more food for the natural habitat and the animals out there,” Wright said.

However, there is also a negative side.

“The pollution, the cleaning of the water,” Wright said. “We have to generally, sometimes they clean the trails, of course, it’s going to have more bottles, plastic bottles or other things.”

So far, no cleaning has been done because the trails are still closed. They will remain blocked off until the water clears the entire trail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s