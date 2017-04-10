Flooding at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Part of The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is closed to the public now because of flooding from a nearby lake.

However, officials tell us the museum is no stranger to flooding.

“It happens all the time,” said Wildlife Biologist Corey Wright. “Behind the trails or the Mayes Lake runs into the Pearl.”

The Nature Trail behind the museum partially covered by water now closed to the public and has been since last week.

“The trails are 2.5 miles going and coming, but it doesn’t really affect it to the point where it destroys it or crushes anything,” Wright said.

We’re told there is a positive side to the rising water…

“You’re adding more fish, so that’s more food for the natural habitat and the animals out there,” Wright said.

However, there is also a negative side.

“The pollution, the cleaning of the water,” Wright said. “We have to generally, sometimes they clean the trails, of course, it’s going to have more bottles, plastic bottles or other things.”

So far, no cleaning has been done because the trails are still closed. They will remain blocked off until the water clears the entire trail.