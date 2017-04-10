Gorsuch pledges to be ‘servant’ of Constitution

By Published:
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch during a re-enactment in the Rose Garden of the White House White House in Washington, Monday, April 10, 2017. Holding the bible is Gorsuch's wife Marie Louise Gorsuch. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Neil Gorsuch is thanking his former law clerks, family and friends as he is sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony.

Gorsuch says of his former law clerks, “your names are etched in my heart forever.”

The new justice joined President Donald Trump, members of the nation’s high court and his family for a Rose Garden ceremony.

Gorsuch is thanking his family for their “perseverance and patience” and his mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he served as a law clerk.

Gorsuch is promising to be a “faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation.”

