Jackson Prep has new virtual tour available

By Published:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Prospective students and their families now have a new way to explore Jackson Prep’s campus.

It’s a virtual campus tour, and people from around the globe can take a look inside the school from the comfort of their own homes.

Jackson Prep partnered with You Visit to have the virtual tour.

Officials say many students lack the time and resources necessary to visit the actual campus.

“It’s a big convenience for families who are shopping for school experience in a little bit of a different way,” Jason Walton. “It’s our way of making families feel at home before they even arrive. And so we are really excited about it. We think it’s going to be a big plus for families who are super busy these days and looking for a way to squeeze in tours to campus.”

