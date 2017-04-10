Madison County supervisor says he will change vote over proposed liquor store

By Published:

MADISON, MISS (WJTV) — A Madison County supervisor says he will change his vote after backlash over a proposed liquor store.

Madison County supervisors voted to approve resort status of a liquor store that would be placed at the corner of Yandell Rd and N. Old Canton Rd.

At Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, supervisor Paul Griffin told residents he will change his vote at the next board of supervisors meeting. Initially, Griffin voted in favor of the liquor store.

“I believe in supporting the people and that’s why I am going to be willing to consider changing my vote, ” said Griffin.

“That’s what we want out of our elected officials to do, ” said Frank Halford who is fighting against the liquor store. “We want them to make decisions not only based on what they think but what members of the community think.”

The next board of supervisors meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 17, 2017.

 

 

