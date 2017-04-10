MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Adams County deputies need your help finding a few wanted suspects.

The suspects will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

  • 56-year-old Jerry Johnson was indicted for felony shoplifting. Autorities said he is a habitual offender. His last known address is on Martins Lane in Natchez.
  • 27-year-old Matthew Delvin Williams was wanted for reckless driving, disorderly conduct, having no license, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles. His lasdt known address was on Eastmoor Drive in Natchez.
  • 43-year-old Lucy Rebecca Smith was indicted for possession of meth. Her last known address was on Vines Hollow in Woodville.

