Pearl mayor helps officers arrest fraud suspect

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, police arrested a credit card fraud suspect after chasing him on foot throughout the streets of Pearl. WJTV learned Monday that the city’s mayor is the one who sealed the deal and got the man to surrender.

With no law enforcement experience, Mayor Brad Rogers chased down the man accused of using a fraudulent credit card at a local bank.

Rogers was leaving lunch with Police Chief Tim Sarrett, when a call on the radio came through about the suspect who had run from Community Bank on Old Brandon Road.

Another call came across saying an officer had hurt his leg, so Chief Sarrett and Mayor Rogers responded.

“The words out of his mouth were ‘ya’ll just get him’,” Rogers recounted what the officer told them as they were helping him. And with that instruction, Rogers took off running towards the suspect.

“He had jumped a fence going into an apartment complex. And my fear was that he was going to get into one of those apartments, and we were not going to know where he went. So, of course, I just went right over the fence right behind him,” Rogers said.

Jermaine Marshall, 20, finally stopped for Mayor Rogers. Officers arrested and charged him with credit card fraud and identity theft.

“Looking back you know several of the officers have said that might not have been the smartest thing to do, to go after him without any weapon of choice on you. And I said well you know, at the time I wasn’t thinking about that,” Rogers said.

When asked if Marshall was suspected of committing a violent crime, would he have hesitated before joining in on the chase, Mayor Rogers responded by saying, “I probably would have. I mean, but you don’t ever know.”

Even after all of the congratulations he’s gotten from around town, Rogers doesn’t think of himself as a hero.