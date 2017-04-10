Pelahatchie Police find $100K of crystal meth in historic drug bust

PELAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Pelahatchie officers arrested two people for having about $100,000 worth of crystal meth.

Police Chief Kevin Poole said this is the biggest drug bust they’ve had in Pelahatchie that didn’t happen on I-20.

Tori Franklin and Moses McLaurin (Photo: Pelahatchie Police)

Moses Jerome McLaurin and Tori Jade Franklin have been charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Chief Poole said they found 1.4 pounds of crystal meth, marijuana, and other drugs. He said the drugs they confiscated could supply the community twice over.

Officers said the drugs were found during a search of McLaurin’s home.

Photo: WJTV

McLaurin has a previous criminal record related to drugs and was out on bond. Franklin does not have a record.

Poole said he expects more arrests in connection with the case.

