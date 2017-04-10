Salvation Army closing Family Store in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Salvation Army is closing the doors to their family store in Pearl and moving everything to their Jackson location.

We’re told this is the new format for all of their family stores, which is to consolidate everything and increase sales.

No one will lose their job.

There are some major sales as they try to get everything out of the store, which is located on Highway 80. All clothes are a dollar except men’s suits and women’s formal dresses.

Furniture and home goods are 25 percent off.

“It’s going to give us major power in the larger stores,” said Joe Miceli, director of operations. “The reformatting and the layout of that store is going to give us the opportunity to present more to the custumers that are shopping our store which is going to increase our revenue to continue our programs.”