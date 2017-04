HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Holmes County man is accused of killing his father.

Authorities said 51-year-old Israel Wheeler is charged with the murder of his father, 73-year-old Eugene Wheeler.

We’re told the shooting happened on Saturday morning in the Marcella community.

Authorities said the two men had been in an altercation that led to the shooting.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.