Taxes go up for some Hinds County homeowners

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — This year, some Hinds County property owners paid higher taxes.

Tax Assessor Charles Stokes said the board of supervisors approved an increase in incorporated areas of the county.

In Jackson and Clinton, taxes went up .5 mills.

In other smaller cities, taxes went up 0.75 mills.

Byram and Learned did not see an increase.

WJTV asked Stokes why the increase wasn’t across the board.

“That would be a better question to ask the board,” he said. “I have no idea how they decide to do the mill rate inside the city limits and leave the unincorporated areas out.”

Supervisor Darrel McQuirter says the board wasn’t aware that there would be increase when they voted on the budget. He says it wasn’t intentional or deliberate but when trying to offset some costs it did go up.

The money will be used to fix roads.