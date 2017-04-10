Toyota announces $1.33B investment to retool Kentucky plant

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Feb. 25, 2010 file photo, production team member Darryl Ashley installs an inner dash silencer in a Camry on the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Toyota says it’s investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling Georgetown, Kentucky, factory where its flagship Camry sedans are built.

The automaker said Monday that no new factory jobs are being added, but the investment will sustain the existing 8,200 jobs at Toyota’s largest plant, where nearly one-fourth of all Toyota vehicles produced in North America are made.

Toyota says the upgrades amount to its biggest single investment ever at an existing plant in the United States.

The factory-wide upgrade in Kentucky comes as Toyota is preparing for production of the revamped 2018 Camry featuring a new exterior design, an upgraded interior and a new engine.

The Kentucky plant also assembles the Avalon and the Lexus ES 350.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s