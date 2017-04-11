2 arrested in Brookhaven for stealing purse out of car

Left to Right: Ebach and Smith (Brookhaven Police)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are arrested for allegedly snatching someone’s purse in Brookhaven.

According police, 33-year-old William Lee Ebach and 54-year-old Samuel Harold Smith were charged with two counts of burglary of an automobile and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers said on April 8, they were called to a gas staion just off the interstate near exit 40. The victim said two men in a Monte Carlo with Louisiana tags snatched her purse from her car and left towards Halbert Heights.

Police said they saw a car matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. That’s when others from a nearby store approached them and said the men in the car and busted the glass in their car and snatched a purse.

Ebach and Smith were taken into custody.

Officers said most of the items taken was returned to the victims.

