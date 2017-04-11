2017 GIVE Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The annual Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Service Awards ceremony was held Monday.

The GIVE Awards recognizes volunteers and those who are committed to giving back to Mississippi.

There were 14 recipients recognized. One of the recipients was Sweet Potato Queen and best-selling author Jill Conner Browne.

Gov. Bryant and his wife Deborah both spoke at the event.

