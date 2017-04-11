AgVentures teaches children about agriculture

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Fourth graders from Jackson schools learned about the importance of agriculture Tuesday.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Hinds County organized the event, AgVentures at the Ag Museum.

Children participated in hands-on exhibits that helped explain how agriculture plays a role in the production of food and other products.

About 1,000 children were expected to attend.

