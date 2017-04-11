Alex Deaton to stand trial in Kansas before facing charges in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend at an apartment complex in Rankin County will have to stand trial in Kansas before he is extradited to Mississippi.

District Attorney Michael Guest said Kanas authorities would try Alex Bridges Deaton before he is released to Mississippi authorities to stand trial on several charges he faces in the Magnolia state.

Deaton, 25, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson. She was found dead in her apartment at the Vineyard at Castlewoods on February. Preliminary reports showed that Robinson was strangled to death.

The suspect is also accused of a Neshoba County murder. On February 23, 69-year-old Brenda Pinter was shot and killed inside of Dixon Baptist Church.

He is also facing another charge for shooting a woman who was jogging in Castlewoods the same morning that Robinson was found dead.

Deaton was captured days later in Kansas after authorities had said he committed crimes there and in New Mexico.

The 911 call was released of a man who said he and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and kidnapped. They were thrown in the back of their trunk in New Mexico. Both victims were shot during the struggle.

Kansas Highway Patrol caught Deaton after he allegedly shot a gas station clerk and stole a vehicle. They had to use spike strips to stop him; his car caught fire, and he was taken into custody.