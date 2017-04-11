AMR launching bike-medic program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — American Medical Response is launching a bike medic team that can help respond to emergencies.

Eight paramedics and EMTs with AMR Central Mississippi are taking a 32-hour course this week to become bike-medics.

AMR said in some situations in Hinds County, a paramedic or an EMT on a bicycle might reach a patient first.

“Time lost in reaching a life-threatened patient reduces the chance of survival,” Paramedic Eric Phillips, head of AMR’s team said. “Now think about the dozens of festivals, outdoor concerts, parades and long footraces in our area. Bike-medics can reach a patient faster than an ambulance crew at events with thousands of attendees, an event with a great deal of vehicle traffic or one that’s spread over a big area. Each bike will carry a defibrillator, the device which can shock a patient’s heart to help it beat again. Having a bike-medic start lifesaving care before the ambulance crew arrives can make a huge difference for the patient.”

Phillips said the bike-medic team wouldn’t replace the ambulances AMR provides for events.

“Our bike-medics are another tool in caring for the community, augmenting the ambulances we send to events.”

Phillips said, “You’ll see first us at some events this spring. We’ll help cover selected big events year-round such as city-sponsored fireworks shows, WellsFest in September, our state fair in October, the Blues Marathon in January our huge St. Patrick’s Day parade in March and I could go on and on.”