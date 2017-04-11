Columbus PD charge man with sexual battery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in connection with a sexual battery case in Columbus is in custody.
Columbus Police said 25-year-old Lareal Jones, Sr. turned himself in Monday.
On March 15, officers received a report that Jones allegedly had inappropriate contact with a child under 14 years old. The incident allegedly occurred at Jones’ home.
He was charged with sexual battery.
A judge set his bond at $50,000.
