Contaminated water wells near Naval Air Station Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – U.S. Navy officials say they plan to test the water in private wells near Naval Air Station Meridian after discovering contaminants in three wells in the area.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2p0NIfo ) that the Navy is asking some nearby residents to test their water as part of its policy.

Navy Capt. Scott Bunnay, Navy Air Station Meridian’s commanding officer, said the water will be tested for PFOS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) and AFFF (aqueous film forming foam).

The Meridian newspaper reports that the substances could be present in the soil and or groundwater at Navy sites from previous firefighting instances.

The military installation has scheduled a public meeting about the matter on Thursday.

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com

 

