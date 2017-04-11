Duplex fire investigation in West Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a duplex fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire sparked at a home on Robinson Road and Broad Street just before 5 a.m.

Jackson Fire Division Chief Cleotha Sanders tells us firefighters searched the home and didn’t find anyone inside.

The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

Chief Sanders tells us a fire investigator did arrive to the scene. The investigator determined that the fire was intentionally set.

No one was hurt during the fire.

The investigation into what was used to start the fire is still ongoing. No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. As soon as we receive more information, we will update you.