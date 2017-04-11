Gov. Bryant signs bill for trooper school funding

Related Coverage Trooper school funding bill passes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has signed into law a bill that will provide funding for a trooper school.

Bryant signed Senate Bill 2968 on Tuesday.

He said the trooper school would help make Mississippi highways safer.

MHP is understaffed with troopers.

MHP officials told WJTV in March that their agency is currently allowed to have about 650 troopers on the roadway, but they only about 475. There are also about 150 troopers due for retirement.

The more troopers trained to be on the highways will also allow faster response times to accidents and emergencies.

