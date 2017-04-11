Local church hosts discussion on human trafficking

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Center for Violence Prevention Executive Director, Sandy Middleton, spoke to a crowd at Trinity Wesleyan Church Tuesday night about the human trafficking in Mississippi.

In 2015, a study done by Belhaven University and Shared Hope International identified 90 human trafficking victims in central Mississippi.

Middleton says CVP worked with a dozen victims in 2016, and the numbers this year are expected to be bigger.

Her biggest frustration is that there is no collective plan throughout the state on dealing with the human trafficking problem. “Especially in dealing with our children who are victims…There’s just nowhere for law enforcement to take victims in this particular situation and we need to do better,” Middleton said.

She says often times victims are mistaken as prostitutes or recognised as run-a-ways. So, they get sent to jail or back home, “It just breaks my heart when people talk about young girls prostituting themselves out. Because if you’re talking about 14 and 15-year-old girls, they are not old enough to stand up to grown men and deal with these situations.”

Some signs to look for in possible victims are:

Not free to leave or come and go as he/she wishes

Has few or no personal possessions

Owes a large debt and is unable to pay it off

Avoids eye contact

Has a lack of knowledge of whereabouts