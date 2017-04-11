Overturned 18-wheeler on MS 28 in Magee

Photo: MHP

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s an accident on MS 28 in Magee where an 18-wheeler overturned.

The truck was carrying logs and is blocking the roadway.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said minor injuries were reported.

East and westbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

