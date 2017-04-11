Prostate cancer tests are now OK with US panel, with caveats

Lindsey Tanner, Medical Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - Prostate cancer patient Dean Smith, left, a retired marketing executive, meets with Dr. Peter Carroll, right, at the UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco on Thursday, May 2, 2013. Smith, 60, said a gene test may have made him more comfortable about his doctor's advice to monitor the cancer he was diagnosed with in March 2013. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

CHICAGO (AP) – An influential U.S. government health panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now says men should decide for themselves after discussing the pros and cons of testing with their doctor. Those conversations should start at 55.

The panels says its latest recommendation is based on new evidence indicating that routine PSA blood tests can slightly reduce some men’s chances of dying from prostate cancer. The group also notes that drastic treatment can be avoided with close monitoring when cancer is detected.

The new draft guidelines echo those of several leading medical groups. They replace the panel’s 2012 guidance, which said the tests did more harm than good.

The new recommendations were published Tuesday.

 

